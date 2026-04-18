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Crocodile Encounter: Dramatic Midnight Rescue in Chamraud Village

A crocodile, spotted on a road in Chamraud village, was captured by a Forest Department team during a challenging two-hour operation and released into the Ganga. Led by Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay, the rescue involved clearing bushes where the large and aggressive mugger had hidden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:10 IST
Crocodile Encounter: Dramatic Midnight Rescue in Chamraud Village
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  • India

A dramatic wildlife encounter unfolded in Chamraud village late Friday night when a crocodile was seen on the road. The Forest Department's dedicated team led a two-hour operation to capture the reptile safely.

Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay detailed that the team responded swiftly to midnight alerts about the crocodile. Hidden in the bushes, the mugger posed a significant challenge due to its size and aggressive nature.

Despite the difficulties, the skilled team captured the 2.25-metre, 150 kg crocodile and released it back into the Ganga, showcasing precision and care in wildlife rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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