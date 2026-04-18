Crocodile Encounter: Dramatic Midnight Rescue in Chamraud Village

A dramatic wildlife encounter unfolded in Chamraud village late Friday night when a crocodile was seen on the road. The Forest Department's dedicated team led a two-hour operation to capture the reptile safely.

Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay detailed that the team responded swiftly to midnight alerts about the crocodile. Hidden in the bushes, the mugger posed a significant challenge due to its size and aggressive nature.

Despite the difficulties, the skilled team captured the 2.25-metre, 150 kg crocodile and released it back into the Ganga, showcasing precision and care in wildlife rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)