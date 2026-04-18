Modi to Inaugurate Transformative Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at boosting economic activity and connectivity across the state. Stretching 594 kilometers, it links Meerut to Prayagraj and is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and agriculture, benefitting over 500 villages along its route.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on April 29, as confirmed by an official statement. This 594-kilometer expressway is a key initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj.
The expressway begins in Bijoli village, Meerut, and ends near Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, cutting through 12 districts. This massive infrastructure project is set to boost economic activities and benefit over 500 villages by enhancing connectivity and reducing logistic costs.
Officials highlight that the expressway will not only accelerate movement of goods, serving as an industrial corridor, but also promote religious and cultural tourism, particularly in Prayagraj, thereby bolstering local economies considerably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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