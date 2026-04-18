ISRO's Bold Vision: Leading G20 Satellite Launch by 2027

ISRO's Chairman V Narayanan revealed an ambitious plan to launch a G20 satellite by 2027, which will focus on studying climate, air pollution, and monitoring weather patterns.

Speaking at the Engineering Staff College of India, Dr. Narayanan discussed India's leadership role, highlighting the record deployment of 104 satellites with a single rocket.

He further outlined ISRO's larger strategy, which includes a potential human mission to the moon by 2040 and advancements in satellite technology, aligning India with elite space-faring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)