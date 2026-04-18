Blazing Heatwave Grips Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are predicted to endure heatwave conditions in the coming days, as maximum temperatures are expected to reach 45°C, according to the weather department. This temperature rise is attributed to dry weather, persistent westerly winds, and an anticyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra.

The Met office highlighted that the southern parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh could see isolated instances of extreme heat. Over the weekend, several regions, including Prayagraj, Banda, and Varanasi, recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C. Prayagraj soared to 43.2°C, while Banda reported one of the state's highest temperatures at 44.6°C.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature crossed the 40-degree threshold for the first time this season. Forecasts indicate clear skies and continued dry conditions, with temperatures peaking at around 42°C and minimums at 24°C. No rainfall relief is expected for the state in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)