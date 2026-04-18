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Punjab Kings Anticipate Tough Battle Against Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings' fast bowling coach, James Hopes, commended captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership and resilience. He lauded the team's impressive performance, highlighted rising talents, and stressed readiness against the formidable Lucknow squad, featuring players like Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:37 IST
Punjab Kings Anticipate Tough Battle Against Lucknow Super Giants
PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes (Photo: Punjab Kings). Image Credit: ANI
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In anticipation of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Punjab Kings are keenly focused. Fast bowling coach, James Hopes, addressed the media to highlight the team's morale and momentum following their recent triumph in Mumbai.

Hopes commended the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, emphasizing his exceptional catch against the Mumbai Indians and the maturity he has developed over the years. He cited Iyer's potential to re-establish himself as a world-class batter for the national team.

Discussing the squad's depth, Hopes praised Arshdeep Singh for his strong comeback and lauded the potential of emerging stars like Priyansh, Nehal, and Shashank. Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Hopes stated the team is not taking their success for granted and is ready for the formidable Lucknow Super Giants lineup featuring Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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