V Sivankutty Refutes Claims of Faulty Housing for Landslide Survivors

Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty has categorically dismissed allegations of structural cracks in the houses constructed for landslide survivors in Wayanad township as 'completely baseless.'

The state General Education Minister asserted during a press conference that reports of cracks are 'utter falsehoods,' explaining that minor water seepage had been noted and highlighted with pencil markings, which were misconstrued.

Emphasizing quality assurance, Sivankutty noted that the government will not release funds until homes pass thorough inspections, with a meticulous focus on transparency and accountability. The construction contractor is responsible for five years of maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)