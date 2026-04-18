Punjab Police Cracks International Drug Network in Major Bust

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Saturday announced the dismantling of a cross-border drug smuggling network in Amritsar. Two individuals were apprehended and 64.62 kg of heroin was confiscated during the operation.

This major bust is part of the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug initiative, which has successfully curbed one of the several drug routes impacting the region. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the achievement in combating the drug menace.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, were linked to handlers in Portugal and smugglers based in Pakistan, Yadav noted. A case has been filed at the Police Station SSOC in Amritsar, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)