CBI Cracks Down on Corruption and Cybercrime in Swift Operations
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a postal superintendent in Delhi for bribery, while a coordinated raid in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh led to the arrest of three individuals involved in a digital scam. These actions underscore CBI's zero-tolerance stance against corruption and cybercrime.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is making headlines with a major crackdown on corruption and cybercrime. In New Delhi, CBI officers apprehended the Superintendent of Post for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainants, marking a significant move against systemic corruption.
Details released by authorities indicate that the arrest follows allegations against the Superintendent for demanding Rs 20,000 in bribes to halt a branch transfer and approve leave requests. After negotiations, a part payment of Rs 10,000 was agreed upon, leading to the Superintendent's capture during a sting operation on April 17.
In a parallel operation, the CBI conducted raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including an Assistant Manager from IndusInd Bank, involved in a cyber-extortion scheme. This operation comes in response to a Supreme Court directive and emphasizes the agency's commitment to tackling digital fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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