CBI Cracks Down on Corruption and Cybercrime in Swift Operations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is making headlines with a major crackdown on corruption and cybercrime. In New Delhi, CBI officers apprehended the Superintendent of Post for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainants, marking a significant move against systemic corruption.

Details released by authorities indicate that the arrest follows allegations against the Superintendent for demanding Rs 20,000 in bribes to halt a branch transfer and approve leave requests. After negotiations, a part payment of Rs 10,000 was agreed upon, leading to the Superintendent's capture during a sting operation on April 17.

In a parallel operation, the CBI conducted raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including an Assistant Manager from IndusInd Bank, involved in a cyber-extortion scheme. This operation comes in response to a Supreme Court directive and emphasizes the agency's commitment to tackling digital fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)