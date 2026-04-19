Strengthened Security Ensures Tourist Safety in Pahalgam

Amid heightened security concerns, officials in Kashmir have intensified measures to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the region on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack. This attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed 26 lives, leading to a temporary shutdown of major tourist spots.

In response, security agencies have implemented several new measures, including a QR code-based identification system for service providers, ensuring thorough vetting and registration. This initiative aims to enhance tourist assurance and mitigate any potential threats, allowing the famed meadows of Pahalgam, often called 'Mini Switzerland,' to thrive once more.

Officials, including Kashmir IGP V K Birdi, continue to oversee rigorous security plans around key tourist areas, involving coordinated efforts from police, CRPF, BSF, and other security agencies, to provide a safe environment for visitors ahead of forthcoming events in the Kashmir valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)