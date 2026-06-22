Temperatures in Britain ​are expected to smash records for June later ​this week, prompting authorities to issue ‌a rare ​extreme heat warning, as a heatwave hitting western Europe spreads north across the Channel.

The mercury could reach 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by ‌the middle of the week, the country's weather forecaster said on Monday, as part of a four-day heatwave which would easily break the record for June set at 35.6 C in 1957 and later matched in ‌1976. The heatwave, covering southern and central England and parts of Wales, could push temperatures above 39 ‌C in some places, the Met said. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when the country recorded its hottest day for the month hitting ⁠35.1 C. Issuing ​only its second ever ⁠heat-health alert following one in 2022, the UK Health Security Agency said there was a risk to life for even healthy ⁠people, and advised the elderly to take extra care.

"Humidity is also a factor, making this heatwave even more impactful ​with heat stress a danger to all," the Met Office said in its statement on ⁠Monday, adding that there would also be tropical nights, where temperatures stay above 20 C. Britain's heatwave comes after high temperatures in ⁠France led ​to the deaths of three elderly people and forced schools in parts of the country to shut on Monday, with temperatures forecast to exceed 42 C, while there were also heat ⁠alerts for parts of northern Spain.

Hospitals, schools and trains in England and Wales will all be braced for ⁠the impact of extreme ⁠heat. During past heatwaves people have been advised to stay at home instead of travelling, while some schools have shut early. Conditions in Britain are expected ‌to cool slightly ‌to about 32 C by Friday.