Mystery Strike: Vessel Hit Near Oman
A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile 18 nautical miles east of Oman's Khasab, leading to a fire that was quickly extinguished. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that both the vessel and its crew are safe, and there was no environmental impact noted.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A mystery surrounds an incident involving a vessel struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman. The incident occurred 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, and caused a fire onboard the vessel.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed that the fire was swiftly extinguished without causing substantial harm to the vessel.
Importantly, there were no injuries reported among the crew, and no environmental repercussions from the incident have been observed, ensuring the maritime region remains secure.
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