Mystery Strike: Vessel Hit Near Oman

A mystery surrounds an incident involving a vessel struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman. The incident occurred 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, and caused a fire onboard the vessel.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed that the fire was swiftly extinguished without causing substantial harm to the vessel.

Importantly, there were no injuries reported among the crew, and no environmental repercussions from the incident have been observed, ensuring the maritime region remains secure.