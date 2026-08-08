Crisis in the Salad Aisle: Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Hits Grocery Sales

Health officials in Michigan have given the green light for consumers to purchase lettuce again, but concerns about cyclosporiasis continue to haunt grocery shoppers. The outbreak, traced to Taylor Farms in central Mexico, has affected 15 states, hitting Michigan the hardest.

The impact has stretched beyond grocery store aisles, as restaurant chains and supermarkets alike report dips in lettuce sales. According to NielsenIQ, fresh lettuce unit sales were down 9% for the week ending July 18. The parasitic infection, which causes gastrointestinal issues, has left a chilling effect on consumer confidence.

Regional markets seem to be benefiting from the fallout. In Michigan and beyond, shoppers are turning to local produce suppliers. Places like New York's Union Square farmer's market are seeing a surge in interest as people opt for locally grown food, hoping to avoid health scares.