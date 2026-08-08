Wallabies Edge Past Brave Blossoms: A Thrilling Rugby Clash in Japan

Australia held off a determined Japan to clinch a narrow 35-32 victory on Saturday, marking a triumphant start under new coach Les Kiss. The match, played in humid conditions, was a riveting nine-try contest showcasing tactical brilliance and athletic prowess from both teams.

In the first half, experienced Wallabies Harry Potter and Tom Wright crossed for crucial tries, while Japan responded fiercely with Ryunosuke Ito and Faulua Makisi scoring. Despite a 20-minute red card for Australia's Miles Amatosero, the Wallabies managed to maintain momentum after halftime.

Max Jorgensen capitalized on slick offloads, while Japan's Kazuma Ueda countered with a break through the Australian defense. The match tightened in the final quarter, with replacement Taniela Tupou securing Australia's win, despite Japan's relentless pursuit and a late try from captain Warner Dearns.