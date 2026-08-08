Wallabies Edge Past Brave Blossoms: A Thrilling Rugby Clash in Japan

Australia narrowly defeated Japan 35-32 in a thrilling rugby match under challenging conditions. The game, marked by nine tries and strategic plays, highlighted key performances from Australia's Potter, Wright, and Jorgensen. Japan fought back fiercely with standout appearances from Ito and Makisi, but ultimately couldn't clinch victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 18:08 IST
Wallabies Edge Past Brave Blossoms: A Thrilling Rugby Clash in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia held off a determined Japan to clinch a narrow 35-32 victory on Saturday, marking a triumphant start under new coach Les Kiss. The match, played in humid conditions, was a riveting nine-try contest showcasing tactical brilliance and athletic prowess from both teams.

In the first half, experienced Wallabies Harry Potter and Tom Wright crossed for crucial tries, while Japan responded fiercely with Ryunosuke Ito and Faulua Makisi scoring. Despite a 20-minute red card for Australia's Miles Amatosero, the Wallabies managed to maintain momentum after halftime.

Max Jorgensen capitalized on slick offloads, while Japan's Kazuma Ueda countered with a break through the Australian defense. The match tightened in the final quarter, with replacement Taniela Tupou securing Australia's win, despite Japan's relentless pursuit and a late try from captain Warner Dearns.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026