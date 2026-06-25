Science Unveiled: Exploring Space, Soccer, Longevity, and Conservation

Science enthusiasts witnessed dynamic developments: Firefly Aerospace's $110 million loan poised to boost U.S. space tech. Vancouver's FIFA Museum showcases soccer tech. Brazilian sisters offer longevity clues, while maned wolves in Argentina await return to the wild, shedding light on diverse scientific endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Firefly Aerospace Expected To Secure Million Us Exim Loan | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:27 IST
Science Unveiled: Exploring Space, Soccer, Longevity, and Conservation
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Firefly Aerospace is set to receive a $110 million U.S. Export-Import Bank loan to expand its spacecraft production in Texas. This move, under an EXIM initiative, aims to bolster U.S. competitiveness in space and tech sectors against international rivals.

The FIFA Museum's 'Soccer & Technology' exhibit in Vancouver is attracting fans eager to learn about the sport's technological evolution. As Canada embraces soccer, the showcase at Science World offers a unique opportunity to explore the game's history near the city's World Cup venue.

In a remarkable study, scientists are examining the lives of three Brazilian sisters aged over 100 to uncover secrets of longevity. Meanwhile, conservation efforts in Argentina will see the reintroduction of endangered maned wolves to Ibera National Park, highlighting a commitment to wildlife preservation.

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