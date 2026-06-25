Devastating Twin Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Sparking International Rescue Efforts

A pair of powerful earthquakes devastated Venezuela on Wednesday, claiming at least 32 lives and injuring hundreds. Among the rubble and chaos in Caracas, the government swiftly organized rescue operations to find survivors, with interim President Delcy Rodriguez prioritizing efforts while acknowledging the immense human toll.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quakes as a magnitude 7.2 followed by a 7.5, predicting a potentially staggering death toll. Rodriguez did not yet count casualties from La Guaira, a particularly hard-hit coastal region. International rescue crews are set to assist as expressions of solidarity pour in from global leaders.

As citizens rushed to safety, concerns grew over infrastructure damage, while humanitarian and rescue resources were mobilized. Venezuelan officials continue to evaluate the impact, while addressing health and safety needs in the aftermath. The international community, led by the U.S., stands ready to aid, emphasizing the urgency of the crisis response.