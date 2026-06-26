Tropical Storm Mekkhala Hits Taiwan and Japan with Torrential Rains

Torrential Rains From A Passing Tropical Storm Shut Down A Swathe Of Southern And Parts Of Northern Taiwan On Friday

Heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Mekkhala has disrupted daily life significantly in Taiwan and Japan, with the storm shutting down offices and schools across regions housing over 5 million people in Taiwan. Both countries are on high alert as flooding and landslides threaten the well-being of millions.

With over 200 flights canceled and train lines halted in Japan, and severe flooding disrupting the main north-south railway line in Taiwan, the storm's impact is evident. Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for 2.2 million residents in southwestern Japan due to anticipated landslides and swollen rivers.

No casualties have been reported in Taiwan yet, although emergency evacuations are underway in Hualien County due to a rapidly filling barrier lake. Continuous rainfall is expected, though it serves as a crucial water source for Taiwan's reservoirs following dry winters.