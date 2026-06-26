Tropical Storm Mekkhala Hits Taiwan and Japan with Torrential Rains

The passing of Tropical Storm Mekkhala resulted in significant disruptions across Taiwan and Japan due to heavy rains, leading to shutdowns and evacuations. Though not making direct landfall, the storm's outer bands have caused widespread flooding and landslides, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Torrential Rains From A Passing Tropical Storm Shut Down A Swathe Of Southern And Parts Of Northern Taiwan On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 09:01 IST
Tropical Storm Mekkhala Hits Taiwan and Japan with Torrential Rains

Heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Mekkhala has disrupted daily life significantly in Taiwan and Japan, with the storm shutting down offices and schools across regions housing over 5 million people in Taiwan. Both countries are on high alert as flooding and landslides threaten the well-being of millions.

With over 200 flights canceled and train lines halted in Japan, and severe flooding disrupting the main north-south railway line in Taiwan, the storm's impact is evident. Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for 2.2 million residents in southwestern Japan due to anticipated landslides and swollen rivers.

No casualties have been reported in Taiwan yet, although emergency evacuations are underway in Hualien County due to a rapidly filling barrier lake. Continuous rainfall is expected, though it serves as a crucial water source for Taiwan's reservoirs following dry winters.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026