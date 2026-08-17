France Offers Tax Relief to Wildfire-Hit Businesses

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced tax breaks for businesses affected by wildfires in Southern France, particularly targeting the tourism sector. A budget of €12 million will assist towns with housing relocations. Residents in Le Porge voiced discontent with government priorities after extensive evacuations last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:05 IST
France Offers Tax Relief to Wildfire-Hit Businesses
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French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday revealed tax incentives for businesses impacted by the recent wildfires in Southern France.

Wildfires, which have severely impacted regions, prompted a new government budget of €12 million to assist towns with relocation efforts for displaced residents. Lecornu's announcements came during a visit to Merignac, where he faced criticism from locals over the handling of the disaster response.

The unprecedented fires last month scorched around 50,000 hectares and led to the evacuation of approximately 220,000 individuals. This summer's wildfires across Europe have been exacerbated by successive heatwaves and drought conditions intensified by climate change.

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