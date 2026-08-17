Inflation Surge: Canada's Economy Faces Renewed Challenges
Canada's inflation rate hit 3% in July, driven by rising gasoline and travel costs. The rate, surpassing expectations, sits at the top of the Bank of Canada's control range. Despite high core inflation, core measures suggest stable economic conditions, with a potential pause in policy rate hikes.
In July, Canada's annual inflation rate escalated to 3%, slightly exceeding expectations, driven by higher gasoline and travel costs. According to Statistics Canada, the consumer price index rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, primarily due to a surge in gasoline prices amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions.
Analysts had predicted a 2.9% annual increase and a 0.4% monthly rise. The jump in headline inflation was anticipated due to elevated energy prices, while core inflation trends remained crucial for the Bank of Canada.
The core inflation measures, CPI-trim and CPI-median, remained steady around 2%. Despite the inflation acceleration, economists believe the Bank of Canada might maintain the key policy rate unchanged. Gasoline prices surged by 25.7% annually, and travel costs increased, particularly in cities hosting the football World Cup.
Even though grocery prices rose by 3.1%, they moderated from June's 3.9% rise. Shelter costs also remained subdued with a 1.3% increase, while the Canadian dollar strengthened slightly after the release of the data.