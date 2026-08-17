Inflation Surge: Canada's Economy Faces Renewed Challenges

In July, Canada's annual inflation rate escalated to 3%, slightly exceeding expectations, driven by higher gasoline and travel costs. According to Statistics Canada, the consumer price index rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, primarily due to a surge in gasoline prices amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions.

Analysts had predicted a 2.9% annual increase and a 0.4% monthly rise. The jump in headline inflation was anticipated due to elevated energy prices, while core inflation trends remained crucial for the Bank of Canada.

The core inflation measures, CPI-trim and CPI-median, remained steady around 2%. Despite the inflation acceleration, economists believe the Bank of Canada might maintain the key policy rate unchanged. Gasoline prices surged by 25.7% annually, and travel costs increased, particularly in cities hosting the football World Cup.

Even though grocery prices rose by 3.1%, they moderated from June's 3.9% rise. Shelter costs also remained subdued with a 1.3% increase, while the Canadian dollar strengthened slightly after the release of the data.