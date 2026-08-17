Hichilema Widens Lead in Zambian Presidential Election Amid Controversy

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's lead in the presidential election has increased, securing 62% of the votes. His rival, Brian Mundubile, trails at 36%. A win requires over 50% of votes, avoiding a run-off. The election's credibility is under scrutiny due to alleged repression practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:09 IST
Hichilema Widens Lead in Zambian Presidential Election Amid Controversy
election

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expanded his lead in the southern African nation's presidential election, with results from around 71% of constituencies showing his share at approximately 62%.

Meanwhile, Hichilema's principal opponent, Brian Mundubile, has seen a drop in support, now capturing 36% of the valid votes. Candidates need more than 50% to avoid a second-round vote.

Zambia's government faces allegations of repressing opposition efforts, including arrests and restrictions, which the administration denies. The context is Zambia's crucial role as a key copper producer, enhancing the election's strategic importance.

TRENDING

1
Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Global
2
Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

India
3
Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026