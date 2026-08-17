Hichilema Widens Lead in Zambian Presidential Election Amid Controversy

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expanded his lead in the southern African nation's presidential election, with results from around 71% of constituencies showing his share at approximately 62%.

Meanwhile, Hichilema's principal opponent, Brian Mundubile, has seen a drop in support, now capturing 36% of the valid votes. Candidates need more than 50% to avoid a second-round vote.

Zambia's government faces allegations of repressing opposition efforts, including arrests and restrictions, which the administration denies. The context is Zambia's crucial role as a key copper producer, enhancing the election's strategic importance.