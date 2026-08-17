Hichilema Widens Lead in Zambian Presidential Election Amid Controversy
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's lead in the presidential election has increased, securing 62% of the votes. His rival, Brian Mundubile, trails at 36%. A win requires over 50% of votes, avoiding a run-off. The election's credibility is under scrutiny due to alleged repression practices.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expanded his lead in the southern African nation's presidential election, with results from around 71% of constituencies showing his share at approximately 62%.
Meanwhile, Hichilema's principal opponent, Brian Mundubile, has seen a drop in support, now capturing 36% of the valid votes. Candidates need more than 50% to avoid a second-round vote.
Zambia's government faces allegations of repressing opposition efforts, including arrests and restrictions, which the administration denies. The context is Zambia's crucial role as a key copper producer, enhancing the election's strategic importance.