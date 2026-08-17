Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Missiles Strike Again

Houthi forces have launched missile attacks on a Saudi military ship and four escort vessels in the Red Sea. This follows recent naval aggression, highlighting intensified conflict in this strategic region. The Houthis claim retaliation against Saudi actions in Yemen. No immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities has been received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:06 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Missiles Strike Again
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In a tense escalation of regional hostilities, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile attacks on a Saudi military ship and four escort vessels in the Red Sea, according to a statement by the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Telegram. The incident raises concerns over maritime security in this crucial international shipping lane.

The strikes took place near the strategic port of Mocha, close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a pivotal chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Notably, there has been no immediate response from Saudi authorities corroborating the claims. Reports indicated previous attacks last Tuesday on a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as four crew members perished according to Yemen's transport ministry.

This recent flare-up follows the Houthis' July-imposed naval blockade of the Red Sea, allegedly in retaliation to what they describe as Saudi-imposed sieges. These claims were refuted by Riyadh. Two officials from Yemen's legitimate government confirmed Monday's missile attack, reporting that the targeted ship had been inoperative for over a year and was presumably devoid of cargo.

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