Power Cut at Zaporizhzhia: The 21st Off-Site Loss
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine lost off-site power for the 21st time due to military activities causing disruptions to the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the incident, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the Russian-held facility.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant experienced its 21st off-site power loss, according to a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday. This outage was due to the disruption of the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line, following noticeable military activity in the vicinity.
The agency further indicated that on-site teams could audibly detect military operations, leading to the activation of electrical protections for lines connecting the plant. These protections aimed to shield the plant, located in a region held by Russian forces, from potential power supply threats.
This ongoing issue underscores the vulnerability of the plant amidst the current geopolitical tensions, posing significant challenges to its operation and safety.