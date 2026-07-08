Ancient Quasars Illuminate Cosmic Mysteries

Scientists discovered 31 quasars dating back 13.1 billion years, challenging existing theories about the universe's formation. These luminous objects, powered by early supermassive black holes, raise questions about rapid cosmic development after the Big Bang. The study, utilizing the Euclid space telescope, highlights a significant enigma in astrophysics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Quasar Among The Universes Most Luminous And Energetic Objects Is A Supermassive Black Hole Caught In The Act Of Guzzling Matter At The Heart Of A Galaxy Scientists Have Now Found Quasars Dating To So Early In Cosmic History That They Are Baffled As To How They Already Existed At That Primordial Time Using The European Space Agencys Euclid Space Telescope | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:22 IST
Ancient Quasars Illuminate Cosmic Mysteries

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified 31 quasars dating back more than 13.1 billion years, challenging current understanding of the universe's formation. These quasars, among the most luminous entities in the cosmos, are powered by supermassive black holes that existed when the universe was just 670 million years old.

The findings, made using the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope, suggest the universe was more advanced in its early stages than previously believed. Researchers are baffled by how these supermassive black holes could have formed and grown so rapidly after the Big Bang, a mystery that continues to puzzle astrophysicists.

This new evidence pushes the boundaries of current knowledge about black hole growth, highlighting either a rapid formation process or yet unknown cosmic mechanisms. The study marks a significant step in astrophysics, prompting further investigation into the early universe's dynamics.

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