Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations Shine Spotlight on 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks'

This year’s Emmy Awards saw 'The Pitt' leading with 25 nominations, closely followed by the final season of 'Hacks' with 24. Numerous other shows and actors have been nominated across different categories, with winners to be announced during a live ceremony on September 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Emergency Room Drama The Pitt Led This Years Emmy Nominations | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:53 IST
Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations Shine Spotlight on 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks'
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In a groundbreaking announcement, 'The Pitt' topped this year's Emmy nominations with 25 nods, asserting its dominance following its previous wins. Hot on its heels, the concluding season of 'Hacks' garnered 24 nominations, setting a new comedy record.

Competing for the prestigious best drama award are notable series like 'The Diplomat,' 'The Gilded Age,' and others. Meanwhile, 'Hacks' will vie for the top comedy prize against popular shows like 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The Bear.'

Returning contenders include Noah Wyle for best drama actor and Jean Smart for her comedic role in 'Hacks.' The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on September 14 with Mariska Hargitay as the host, promising a night of memorable performances and winners.

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