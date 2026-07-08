Record-Breaking Emmy Nominations Shine Spotlight on 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks'

In a groundbreaking announcement, 'The Pitt' topped this year's Emmy nominations with 25 nods, asserting its dominance following its previous wins. Hot on its heels, the concluding season of 'Hacks' garnered 24 nominations, setting a new comedy record.

Competing for the prestigious best drama award are notable series like 'The Diplomat,' 'The Gilded Age,' and others. Meanwhile, 'Hacks' will vie for the top comedy prize against popular shows like 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The Bear.'

Returning contenders include Noah Wyle for best drama actor and Jean Smart for her comedic role in 'Hacks.' The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on September 14 with Mariska Hargitay as the host, promising a night of memorable performances and winners.