Chelsea Welcomes Rising Star Geovany Quenda: A New Era Begins

Chelsea has officially signed Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon, as announced by the Premier League club on Wednesday. The 19-year-old joins with a contract extending until 2034, marking a significant addition to the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Quenda, who has earned recognition for his outstanding performances at Sporting, was instrumental in the club's triumph in securing both the Portuguese league title and cup last season. Expressing his enthusiasm, Quenda said, "Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge. The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be part of this club."

Named the Primeira Liga's Young Player of the Season in 2025, Quenda has also made his mark on the international stage, representing Portugal at the Under-21 level. The talented winger will showcase his skills as Chelsea kicks off their Premier League season against Fulham on August 24.