Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon Masterclass: From Spectator to Semi-Finalist

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk advanced to her first Wimbledon semi-final by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Winning in just 69 minutes, Kostyuk used her powerful forehand to dominate the match, impressing spectators including Queen Camilla. This triumph marks Kostyuk's second Grand Slam semi-final appearance, following her French Open run this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Marta Kostyuk Made Quick Work Of Italys Runnerup Jasmine Paolini On A Sweltering Centre Court To Speed Into Her First Wimbledon Semifinal On Wednesday The Th Seed Was A Woman In A Hurry From The Start As She Took The Opening Set In Minutes | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:54 IST
Marta Kostyuk's Wimbledon Masterclass: From Spectator to Semi-Finalist

Ukrainian tennis sensation Marta Kostyuk stunned Italy's Jasmine Paolini with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Centre Court, securing her place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 12th seed displayed remarkable prowess, clinching the first set in 36 minutes and maintaining her momentum into the second set, thrilling spectators including Queen Camilla.

Kostyuk's win marks her first Wimbledon semi-final, building on her success at this year's French Open. She is set to face ninth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova next.

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