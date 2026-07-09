IMF's Georgieva, Venezuelan acting president discuss use of SDRs for earthquake needs

The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed using Venezuela's $350 million reserve to address humanitarian needs following twin earthquakes that killed over 3,800 people.

Reuters | The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday That Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Spoke To Venezuelas Acting President Delcy Rodriguez About Using Venezuelas Million Reserve Tranche Of Imf Special Drawing Rights To Address Urgent Humanitarian Needs From Twin Earthquakes Imf Spokesperson Julie Kozack Said That Georgieva And Rodriguez Discussed The Economic Blow And Humanitarian Needs Arising From The June Quakes | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:51 IST
IMF's Georgieva, Venezuelan acting president discuss use of SDRs for earthquake needs
Kristalina Georgieva
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The ​International Monetary Fund said ​on Thursday ‌that Managing ​Director Kristalina Georgieva spoke to Venezuela's Acting President ‌Delcy Rodriguez about using Venezuela's $350 million reserve tranche of IMF Special Drawing Rights to address urgent ‌humanitarian needs from twin earthquakes.

IMF spokesperson Julie ‌Kozack said that Georgieva and Rodriguez discussed the economic blow and humanitarian needs arising from the June ⁠24 ​quakes, ⁠which have killed more than 3,800 people, injured nearly ⁠17,000 and left nearly 18,000 people homeless.

"They also ​discussed the use of Venezuela's reserve ⁠tranche at the IMF, which provides an important and ⁠readily ​available source of liquidity that can be mobilized quickly to help address urgent ⁠humanitarian needs arising from the disaster. We have ⁠been ⁠working with counterparts to facilitate access to Venezuela's own resources at the ‌fund," ‌Kozack said.

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