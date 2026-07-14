SpaceX Gears Up for Next Starship Test After FAA Clears Mishap Probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed its review of SpaceX's Starship booster mishap from May, paving the way for the next test flight of the rocket. The Starship program is critical to Elon Musk's vision for space exploration, with ambitions of lunar missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST
SpaceX Gears Up for Next Starship Test After FAA Clears Mishap Probe
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In a significant development concerning the future of space exploration, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has concluded its review of the Starship booster mishap that occurred in May.

This clearance allows SpaceX, the private aerospace company led by Elon Musk, to proceed with their next test flight, which could occur as early as Thursday.

The test flight will showcase the new version of SpaceX's Starship, a key component of Musk's business strategy aimed at launching satellites and sending astronauts to the moon.

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