Kyrgyzstan's Fuel Export Ban Amid Russian Supply Shortages

Kyrgyzstan's government has implemented an indefinite ban on exporting gasoline, diesel fuel, and oil. This decision emerges in response to substantial fuel shortages stemming from supply disruptions in Russia, the primary fuel supplier to Kyrgyzstan.

A decree, signed Monday and made public on Tuesday, stipulates that exports will remain banned until the domestic market is adequately supplied. Kyrgyzstan imports over 90% of its petroleum products from Russia, where recent Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries have intensified fuel shortages.

The precarious situation has led Kyrgyzstan to appeal to its neighbors for fuel assistance, having already initiated contracts for diesel and jet fuel with Belarus and China. Meanwhile, other Central Asian nations like Tajikistan, facing similar challenges, seek new supply avenues amidst mounting inflationary pressures linked to geopolitical tensions.