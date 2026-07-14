Global Tensions Surge: Oil Prices Hit Four-Week High Amid Renewed US-Iran Conflicts

Oil prices surged on Tuesday, reaching their highest point in four weeks as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East. The United States' reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, coupled with renewed hostilities between the two nations, sparked market concerns over energy supplies through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw significant increases, with Brent hitting its peak since June 12 while WTI reached its highest since June 16. Analysts express concerns over price volatility as market stability appears contingent on the strained U.S.-Iran relations.

Incidents like the targeting of oil tankers and military strikes have intensified anxieties over global energy security. While Iran maintains oil exports amidst sanctions, the potential for prolonged conflicts looms, threatening further disruption to the international oil market.