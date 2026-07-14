More Efficient, More Energy-Hungry? Asia’s Building Boom Faces a Climate Test

Green buildings are expanding across emerging Asia, but a new study warns that better efficiency does not automatically mean lower energy use. Unless governments manage demand, improve enforcement and strengthen institutions, part of the region's green investment could deliver more comfort and consumption without producing the expected climate gains.

The study "The Green Paradox in Emerging Asian Economies: Do Green Building and Energy Efficiency Fuel the Rebound Effect or Drive Eco-Innovation?" published in the journal Sustainability examines 14 emerging Asian economies over the period 2000–2023: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Using a maximum of 336 country-year observations and several econometric approaches, they assess whether green building investment and energy efficiency encourage eco-innovation or generate an energy rebound that weakens conservation gains.

Energy efficiency appears to be the strongest driver of rebound, with a relationship close to one-for-one: much of the expected reduction in energy demand is associated with compensating increases in consumption. Green building investment offers uncertain and uneven innovation benefits, while governance quality emerges as the institutional factor most consistently associated with better outcomes.

The study raises a policy question that Asia's fast-growing cities can no longer avoid: are governments measuring the installation of efficient technologies, or the actual reduction of energy consumption and emissions?

Efficiency Is Saving Less Than Policymakers Think

Asian cities are expanding, incomes are rising and millions of people are gaining access to cooling, appliances and modern housing. The economies examined in the paper are also trying to reduce emissions while sustaining growth. The authors note that emerging Asian countries collectively account for nearly 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions, with buildings responsible for approximately 30% of energy-related emissions in the region.

Efficiency is indispensable to managing that growth, but it changes behaviour. A household that buys an efficient air conditioner may run it for longer, cool additional rooms or lower the thermostat. A business that reduces its electricity bill may expand production. Savings may also be spent on travel, appliances or other energy-intensive goods. These responses form the rebound effect. It can be direct, as when an efficient appliance is used more frequently; indirect, when monetary savings finance other consumption; or economy-wide, when lower energy costs stimulate broader demand and production.

The paper's strongest empirical result supports this concern. In the two-way fixed-effects model, the energy-efficiency coefficient for the rebound proxy is 0.909 and highly statistically significant. The long-run estimate is similarly high at 0.903. The authors interpret these near-unit values as evidence that efficiency improvements are associated with additional energy use that offsets most of the anticipated savings.

In lower-income settings, increased consumption after an upgrade may represent improved welfare rather than waste. Families may finally be able to cool homes during extreme heat, use cleaner cooking technologies or extend productive hours with reliable lighting. A rebound can weaken carbon savings while simultaneously improving health, comfort and productivity. Policymakers should therefore avoid treating all additional energy use as failure. The real problem arises when governments count technical efficiency gains as guaranteed emissions reductions without considering income growth, occupant behaviour, expanding floor area and the carbon intensity of the electricity system.

An efficient building powered by coal and used more intensively may reduce energy per unit of service while still increasing total emissions. The climate outcome depends on both efficiency and the scale of consumption.

Green Investment Hits a Hidden Ceiling

The study finds only limited evidence that green building investment consistently produces eco-innovation. In the baseline model, green investment has a positive coefficient of 24.01, but the result is only marginally significant. The model also explains a relatively small share of the within-country variation in innovation. In the long-run analysis, green building investment is no longer statistically significant. Foreign direct investment is the only factor showing a significant positive long-run association with eco-innovation, suggesting that technology transfer and external capital may be more influential than construction spending alone.

The non-linear results are more provocative. The study estimates that green building investment encourages eco-innovation at lower levels but becomes negatively associated with it once investment crosses into a higher-intensity regime. The estimated coefficient shifts from 18.328 in the lower-investment regime to −10.172 in the higher regime.

The investment measure is a constructed national index rather than a direct count of certified buildings or financial flows. The result is better interpreted as a warning about diminishing returns and policy design. Initial green investment may introduce new materials, skills, standards and technologies. Once programmes scale up, however, public incentives may begin rewarding certification volume rather than performance. Capital may flow toward construction and compliance instead of research, domestic manufacturing or post-occupancy improvement. Mature markets may also have already captured the easiest innovation gains.

The finding is especially relevant to governments that measure success by the number of green-certified projects. Certification establishes a design intention; it does not guarantee lower total consumption after occupants move in.

The paper's robustness checks further weaken any simple claim that green construction automatically drives innovation. When Bhutan and Mongolia are removed together, the green-investment coefficient falls from 31.3 to 0.31 and loses statistical significance. The authors explicitly caution that the positive association is not robust across the full panel and is strongly influenced by high-leverage economies.

The strategic message is therefore not "invest less"; it is "invest differently." Green building finance should be linked to measured performance, domestic innovation capability and the actual displacement of energy demand, not only to labels, floor area or equipment installation.

Governance Becomes the Deciding Technology

Governance quality is negatively associated with rebound in the baseline model, implying that stronger institutions can help restrain excess energy consumption after efficiency improvements. In the study's Granger-causality tests, governance is the only variable that significantly precedes changes in both eco-innovation and the rebound proxy. Green building investment and efficiency do not show the same predictive relationship in the tested directions.

The non-linear analysis suggests that governance becomes even more important as investment scales up. At low investment levels, its estimated innovation effect is negative; at high levels, it turns strongly positive. The authors interpret this as evidence that large green investment programmes require capable institutions to translate capital into technology diffusion, compliance and sustained innovation.

This is highly relevant to emerging economies where building-code enforcement is uneven and informal construction represents a substantial part of urban growth. Efficiency mandates may apply only to formal developments, leaving large segments of housing and commercial stock outside inspection and monitoring.

Even within regulated markets, weak institutions can undermine outcomes. Authorities may lack staff to verify construction quality. Certification bodies may assess design specifications without tracking actual consumption. Energy data may remain fragmented across utilities, ministries and local governments. Subsidies may reward equipment purchases rather than verified savings.

In this context, governance is not a supporting feature of green policy, but a part of the climate technology. For development banks and investors, this means project appraisal should examine regulatory capacity, inspection systems, tariff structures and data quality alongside technical efficiency. A building with advanced systems may still underperform if operators are not trained, maintenance is neglected or incentives encourage greater consumption.

The governance finding also connects green building policy with SDG 16 on effective institutions, alongside SDG 7 on clean energy, SDG 9 on innovation, SDG 11 on sustainable cities and SDG 13 on climate action. Efficient hardware cannot compensate indefinitely for weak implementation.

The Policy Shift: Measure Consumption, Not Intentions

The study's policy implications are more demanding than a call for stronger building codes.

Governments should begin by measuring actual energy use after buildings become operational. Ratings based on design or energy intensity per square metre can obscure rising total demand, particularly when households move into larger homes or add more appliances. Performance-based standards should include post-occupancy reporting, smart-meter data where available and periodic verification.

Energy efficiency also needs demand-side policy. Progressive tariffs can discourage excessive consumption while protecting essential use. Automated energy-management systems, real-time feedback and appliance controls can reduce behavioural rebound. Public education is important, but information alone will not overcome distorted prices or poorly designed incentives.

Energy subsidy reform must be handled carefully. Higher prices may reduce rebound but can deepen energy poverty. Governments should replace broad subsidies with targeted support for low-income households, while allowing tariffs for high-consuming residential and commercial users to better reflect system costs.

Green building subsidies should also be conditional. Public finance could reward verified reductions, domestic technology development, workforce training and local production of efficient materials.

Innovation funds could be tied to construction programmes so that investment strengthens national capabilities rather than increasing dependence on imported systems.

The study's rebound indicator is a macro-level proxy and cannot separate direct household behaviour from indirect or economy-wide mechanisms. Its eco-innovation index may miss informal innovation and technology transfer. Missing values, interpolated governance data, limited variation around the estimated threshold and influential outliers reduce precision. The authors also acknowledge that endogeneity cannot be fully ruled out and that the findings should be interpreted as associations rather than proof of causation.

There are internal reporting tensions as well, including differing interpretations of the quantile results and an appendix reference to 10 economies despite the main analysis covering 14. These issues do not erase the central finding, but they strengthen the case for further research using building-level consumption, certified floor area, utility records and natural policy experiments.

In a nutshell, emerging Asia needs efficient buildings that are supported by clean electricity, credible enforcement, smarter pricing and systems that track real consumption. Without that wider policy architecture, the region may build a greener-looking urban future while its aggregate energy demand continues to climb.