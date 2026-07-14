Tensions Surge Oil Prices to Four-Week High Amid U.S.-Iran Conflicts

Oil prices spiked on Tuesday, hitting their highest levels in four weeks, as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran intensified. The U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iran, sparking renewed concerns over the vital energy flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude surged to its highest since June 12, while West Texas Intermediate followed suit, climbing to levels last seen before a key U.S.-Iran memorandum was signed on June 17. Experts caution that despite potential de-escalation signs, market risks and uncertainties remain high.

The conflict saw further developments, including attacks on Emirati oil tankers and disruptions in the shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz, raising alarms over energy security and its impact on global oil prices.