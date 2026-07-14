Sudan's Deepening Hunger Crisis Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan is on the brink of a worsening hunger crisis as conflict, funding cuts, and agricultural disruptions threaten to unravel previous gains made against famine, warned a senior World Food Programme official.

The war involving Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces has devastated the country, leading to the displacement of millions and escalating food insecurity. Reports indicate around 5 million people are already dealing with emergency hunger situations.

A significant funding gap and renewed violence have forced aid agencies to limit their support. Rising costs fueled by regional conflicts and resource shortages are also exacerbating Sudan's food crisis.