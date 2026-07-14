Cuba in the Dark: Power Crisis Grips Island

Cuba's national power grid experienced its third major blackout in nine days, exacerbated by a U.S.-imposed oil blockade following President Trump's actions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The island's energy infrastructure is crumbling, intensifying social unrest and sparking protests amid widespread power failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:37 IST
Cuba in the Dark: Power Crisis Grips Island
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  • Country:
  • United States

Cuba's national power grid collapsed again on Tuesday, marking the third significant blackout in just over a week for the island nation of approximately 10 million people, according to the country's energy ministry.

This latest outage highlights the crumbling state of Cuba's energy infrastructure, already strained by a U.S.-imposed oil blockade following President Trump's ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. The blockade has deprived Cuba of crucial oil supplies from Venezuela, its primary fuel provider, and pressured Mexico to cease deliveries.

The chronic electricity shortages not only disrupt daily life but have also sparked social tensions, leading to scattered pot-banging protests in Havana as citizens express frustration over the mounting crisis.

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