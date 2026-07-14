Yastika Bhatia's Historic Century at Lord's: A Family's Pride

Yastika Bhatia etched her name into cricket history with a standout century at Lord's, marking her family with pride and emotion. Her parents, Garima and Harish Bhatia, spoke of their pride as their daughter scored a hundred against England, securing her name on the famed Lord's honours board.

Garima Bhatia detailed the nail-biting moments as Bhatia neared the century mark, recalling the tension from 91 runs onward. She emphasized the prestige of seeing her daughter's name on the honours board, describing it as a truly honorable moment. The family's suspense was palpable, turning to relief and pride as Bhatia completed the milestone shortly after lunch.

Meanwhile, Harish Bhatia highlighted the immense pride associated with his daughter's century, noting its significance for her career and confidence. He described the family's anxious yet proud viewing experience as Bhatia returned from an absence and steered India to a historic 270-run victory, underlining the occasion's significance for Indian women's cricket.