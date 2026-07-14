Electric Revolution: Delhi's Bold Push for a Greener Future

Delhi plans to add around 2,800 new electric buses, backed by a Rs 2,403 crore infrastructure boost. The initiative aims to expand metro lines, improve EV systems, and cut pollution through the Delhi EV Policy 2026, which offers financial incentives and infrastructure expansion for electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:30 IST
Electric Revolution: Delhi's Bold Push for a Greener Future
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to combat pollution, Delhi is set to induct approximately 2,800 electric buses into its fleet as part of a broader transport push, the Delhi government announced on Tuesday. This decision was a key point of discussion in a recent Delhi cabinet meeting, alongside the city's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

The Union Government has approved a Rs 2,403 crore infrastructure investment for the capital, aimed at bolstering metro systems and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure among other projects. This announcement was made earlier today by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, highlighting a range of development projects that are poised to modernize the capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the ongoing efforts to embrace electric mobility, the Delhi Cabinet had greenlighted the Delhi EV Policy 2026 on June 29, set to take effect on July 1, 2026, and valid until March 31, 2030. This comprehensive initiative includes financial incentives, a dramatic expansion of EV charging stations, and policies designed to eliminate road tax and registration fees for qualifying vehicles, aiming for a zero-emission future in the capital.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026