Electric Revolution: Delhi's Bold Push for a Greener Future

In an ambitious move to combat pollution, Delhi is set to induct approximately 2,800 electric buses into its fleet as part of a broader transport push, the Delhi government announced on Tuesday. This decision was a key point of discussion in a recent Delhi cabinet meeting, alongside the city's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

The Union Government has approved a Rs 2,403 crore infrastructure investment for the capital, aimed at bolstering metro systems and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure among other projects. This announcement was made earlier today by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, highlighting a range of development projects that are poised to modernize the capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the ongoing efforts to embrace electric mobility, the Delhi Cabinet had greenlighted the Delhi EV Policy 2026 on June 29, set to take effect on July 1, 2026, and valid until March 31, 2030. This comprehensive initiative includes financial incentives, a dramatic expansion of EV charging stations, and policies designed to eliminate road tax and registration fees for qualifying vehicles, aiming for a zero-emission future in the capital.