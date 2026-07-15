Germany's New Water-Watching System: A Lifeline Amid Droughts

Germany has introduced a nationwide information system to monitor water levels, addressing concerns over resource management as climate change intensifies challenges for Europe's largest economy.

The NIWIS platform, announced by Environment Minister Carsten Schneider, aims to avert significant economic losses projected to reach €625 billion by 2050 without intervention.

Current drought conditions have already led steelmaker Thyssenkrupp to cut production, while limited water on the Rhine disrupts cargo transport, prompting measures like Munich's temporary water usage restrictions.