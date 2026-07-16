Texas Grapples with Catastrophic Floods: A Record-Breaking Deluge

A flash flood warning has been issued across a large portion of Texas as intense rainfall transforms rivers into dangerous torrents, leading to over 100 road washouts and dozens of rescues.

The Nueces River basin, identified by Governor Greg Abbott as the hardest-hit region, remains a focal point after previous flood devastation. Emergency plans have been activated, covering 59 counties.

A flash-flood emergency is in effect for areas like Kendall County, with local meteorologists reporting rainfall rates up to 3 inches an hour. Despite dire conditions, no fatalities have been reported thus far.