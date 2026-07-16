Texas Grapples with Catastrophic Floods: A Record-Breaking Deluge

Texas is experiencing a life-threatening flood, with severe rainfall turning rivers into torrents and washing out roads, prompting numerous rescues. The hardest hit area is the Nueces River basin. Over 100 roads have been affected, and a disaster declaration has been issued for 59 counties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 09:55 IST
Texas Grapples with Catastrophic Floods: A Record-Breaking Deluge
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A flash flood warning has been issued across a large portion of Texas as intense rainfall transforms rivers into dangerous torrents, leading to over 100 road washouts and dozens of rescues.

The Nueces River basin, identified by Governor Greg Abbott as the hardest-hit region, remains a focal point after previous flood devastation. Emergency plans have been activated, covering 59 counties.

A flash-flood emergency is in effect for areas like Kendall County, with local meteorologists reporting rainfall rates up to 3 inches an hour. Despite dire conditions, no fatalities have been reported thus far.

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