Nuclear Science Helps Latin America Build Stronger Trout Farming

Rainbow trout farming plays an important role in feeding communities and supporting thousands of families across Latin America, especially in rural and high-altitude areas where aquaculture creates income and employment. Fish raised in open-water lakes, rivers, lagoons and marine cages face constant exposure to diseases that spread quickly through water, making disease control one of the biggest challenges for producers. To reduce these risks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has helped scientists across the region introduce nuclear-derived techniques that identify dangerous infections much earlier, allowing farmers to protect their stocks before outbreaks grow into major losses.

The most damaging disease affecting rainbow trout is the infectious pancreatic necrosis virus (IPNV), which mainly attacks young fish. Severe outbreaks can wipe out more than half of a farm's production and, in extreme situations, mortality may reach 90 percent. Such losses do not only affect farmers' earnings but also reduce the availability of an important source of nutritious food for many communities.

Genetic Research Opens the Door to Healthier Fish

The IAEA has supported laboratories and trained specialists in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela through a regional technical cooperation project under the ARCAL agreement, with support from the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture. Scientists have learned advanced DNA analysis, molecular diagnostics and genetic sequencing techniques that allow them to identify disease-causing pathogens while also studying the genetic traits that make some trout naturally more resistant to infection.

Researchers can now identify molecular markers linked to resistance against IPNV, giving breeding programmes a scientific foundation instead of relying mainly on observation and experience. Even modest improvements in survival rates can create meaningful gains for producers. According to the IAEA, selecting fish with these favourable genetic markers could increase survival by around 1.2 percent, translating into roughly 1.2 extra tonnes of fish for every 100 tonnes produced during each breeding generation. Since trout reach market size within a relatively short period, those improvements continue building over successive generations.

Regional Cooperation Strengthens Aquaculture

The project has already strengthened breeding programmes in Chile while helping establish similar efforts in Brazil, creating a stronger base for future aquaculture development across the region. Scientists believe marker-assisted breeding will improve production efficiency while increasing the resilience of trout stocks against disease.

The initiative is also bringing countries closer together by standardising laboratory testing methods, improving diagnostic protocols and encouraging regular knowledge sharing among researchers, government agencies and fish producers. This regional network is helping reduce technical gaps between countries while expanding access to modern disease detection tools.

Science Supports Food Security and Rural Livelihoods

Healthier fish populations mean fewer production losses, more reliable harvests and higher incomes for farming families. As trout farming continues to expand across Latin America, combining nuclear science with modern genetics is giving producers practical tools to protect their businesses while strengthening regional food security. Better disease management and more resilient breeding programmes are expected to deliver lasting benefits for both the aquaculture industry and the communities that depend on it.