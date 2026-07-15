Nigeria's Green Investment in the Niger Delta

Nigeria has unveiled a $500 million agriculture investment fund targeting the oil-rich Niger Delta region. The initiative aims to boost food production, attract private investments, and enhance food security. The fund will focus on sectors like aquaculture, palm oil, and marine resources, supported by multilateral and private investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:07 IST
Nigeria's Green Investment in the Niger Delta
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a bid to bolster food production and attract private investment, Nigeria has launched a $500 million agriculture investment fund specifically for the Niger Delta region, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced.

The initiative aims to improve food security and will invest in key areas such as aquaculture, palm oil, and marine resources.

This strategic move is backed by multilateral lenders and private investors, marking a significant step towards economic diversification in the oil-producing region.

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