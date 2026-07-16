Australia Cracks Down on Big Four Accounting Firms to Restore Trust
Australia plans to tighten regulations on the Big Four accounting firms following governance scandals, including KPMG's misuse of confidential data. The government has tasked ASIC to enhance auditing oversight, consider breaking up the firms, and address broader accountability and misconduct issues within the accounting sector.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has announced new plans to strengthen oversight of the Big Four accounting firms following multiple governance failures. KPMG recently came under scrutiny after accusations of misusing confidential information to secure contracts.
The Australian government has directed the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to improve regulation of accounting and auditing firms. The initiative aims at enhancing accountability, transparency, and oversight within the audit sector. While specific steps remain unspecified, proposals include increased powers and penalties for the regulator.
ASIC is set to investigate whistleblower complaints in the audit sector and continues to probe specific allegations involving KPMG. All Big Four firms have faced recent scandals in Australia, raising concerns about their integrity and prompting potential reforms, including the breakup of these entities.
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