Australia Cracks Down on Big Four Accounting Firms to Restore Trust

Australia plans to tighten regulations on the Big Four accounting firms following governance scandals, including KPMG's misuse of confidential data. The government has tasked ASIC to enhance auditing oversight, consider breaking up the firms, and address broader accountability and misconduct issues within the accounting sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:59 IST
Australia Cracks Down on Big Four Accounting Firms to Restore Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has announced new plans to strengthen oversight of the Big Four accounting firms following multiple governance failures. KPMG recently came under scrutiny after accusations of misusing confidential information to secure contracts.

The Australian government has directed the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to improve regulation of accounting and auditing firms. The initiative aims at enhancing accountability, transparency, and oversight within the audit sector. While specific steps remain unspecified, proposals include increased powers and penalties for the regulator.

ASIC is set to investigate whistleblower complaints in the audit sector and continues to probe specific allegations involving KPMG. All Big Four firms have faced recent scandals in Australia, raising concerns about their integrity and prompting potential reforms, including the breakup of these entities.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026