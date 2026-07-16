Delhi High Court Steps In to Ensure Daily Health Monitoring of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Delhi High Court ordered daily medical monitoring for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike, emphasizing the need to preserve human life. The ruling follows a PIL highlighting Wangchuk's deteriorating health as he protests examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:58 IST
Delhi High Court Steps In to Ensure Daily Health Monitoring of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Medical staff check Sonam Wangchuk's health amid his indefinite hunger strike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has mandated that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health be monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Highlighting the invaluable nature of human life, the court underscored the government's responsibility to ensure Wangchuk's well-being.

A Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, ruled on a PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni, which expressed grave concern over Wangchuk's health amid his prolonged fast. The activist has been fasting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing examination irregularities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured that government doctors are conducting regular health checks. The court directed immediate medical attention if necessary, following expert advice. With these assurances, the PIL was disposed of, but the court reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Wangchuk's health.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026