Delhi High Court Steps In to Ensure Daily Health Monitoring of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has mandated that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health be monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Highlighting the invaluable nature of human life, the court underscored the government's responsibility to ensure Wangchuk's well-being.

A Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, ruled on a PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni, which expressed grave concern over Wangchuk's health amid his prolonged fast. The activist has been fasting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing examination irregularities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured that government doctors are conducting regular health checks. The court directed immediate medical attention if necessary, following expert advice. With these assurances, the PIL was disposed of, but the court reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Wangchuk's health.