European Markets Steady Amid Mergers, Middle East Tensions
European stocks showed little movement as tensions in the Middle East affected energy inflation. The STOXX 600 index dipped slightly, with sectors mostly down. Notably, ASML's shares rose, boosted by record profits from AI chip demand. Mergers like ABB's acquisition of Rotork peppered the market scenario.
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European stocks maintained a subdued presence on Thursday as investors weighed fresh corporate earnings and merger activities amidst growing tensions in the Middle East, which could potentially trigger energy inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minute decline of 0.1% to 641.95, with most sectors moderately down. Notably, technology shares exhibited mixed performances. ASML, a notable chip equipment manufacturer, experienced a 2% rise in early trading, contrasting with minor declines in other semiconductor stocks like STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor.
On the mergers and acquisitions front, ABB slipped 1% after it announced a $5.5 billion acquisition of automation company Rotork. Meanwhile, the UK company's stocks shot up 66%. The market atmosphere remained vigilant due to fresh military strikes between the U.S. and Iran, raising fears of broader regional conflict, while Brent crude prices hovered around $85 per barrel.
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