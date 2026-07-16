European Markets Steady Amid Mergers, Middle East Tensions

European stocks maintained a subdued presence on Thursday as investors weighed fresh corporate earnings and merger activities amidst growing tensions in the Middle East, which could potentially trigger energy inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minute decline of 0.1% to 641.95, with most sectors moderately down. Notably, technology shares exhibited mixed performances. ASML, a notable chip equipment manufacturer, experienced a 2% rise in early trading, contrasting with minor declines in other semiconductor stocks like STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, ABB slipped 1% after it announced a $5.5 billion acquisition of automation company Rotork. Meanwhile, the UK company's stocks shot up 66%. The market atmosphere remained vigilant due to fresh military strikes between the U.S. and Iran, raising fears of broader regional conflict, while Brent crude prices hovered around $85 per barrel.