Astypalaia's Drought Dilemma: Balancing Tourists and Water Scarcity

Astypalaia, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, is grappling with severe drought, prompting emergencies on seven islands. Water supply issues are exacerbated by climate change, affecting both locals and thousands of tourists. Efforts include a temporary desalination plant, severe restrictions on irrigation, and hotel water-saving measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:59 IST
Astypalaia's Drought Dilemma: Balancing Tourists and Water Scarcity
  • Country:
  • Greece

Seven Greek islands, including Astypalaia, have declared drought emergencies as climate change intensifies summer heat and irregular rainfall. This situation puts a strain on water supplies needed by both locals and tourists.

On Astypalaia, the island suffers from its second driest season since 2020, forcing authorities to rely on a temporary desalination plant and halt irrigation to conserve water. The mayor cites inadequate rainfall leaving the primary water reservoir nearly dry.

With water consumption peaking in summer, some hoteliers offer incentives to tourists for saving water. Environment Minister Stavros Papastavrou secured funding to improve water infrastructure across Greek islands, highlighting the critical nature of water management amid rising temperatures.

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