Astypalaia's Drought Dilemma: Balancing Tourists and Water Scarcity

Seven Greek islands, including Astypalaia, have declared drought emergencies as climate change intensifies summer heat and irregular rainfall. This situation puts a strain on water supplies needed by both locals and tourists.

On Astypalaia, the island suffers from its second driest season since 2020, forcing authorities to rely on a temporary desalination plant and halt irrigation to conserve water. The mayor cites inadequate rainfall leaving the primary water reservoir nearly dry.

With water consumption peaking in summer, some hoteliers offer incentives to tourists for saving water. Environment Minister Stavros Papastavrou secured funding to improve water infrastructure across Greek islands, highlighting the critical nature of water management amid rising temperatures.