Greece's Aegean Islands: Battling Drought Amidst Rising Tourism

Several Greek islands in the Aegean Sea are facing drought emergencies, struggling to balance water resources between local needs and the demands of summer tourists. With climate change affecting rainfall patterns, authorities are exploring solutions such as temporary desalination plants to address the water shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:30 IST
Greece's Aegean Islands: Battling Drought Amidst Rising Tourism
  • Country:
  • Greece

Seven Greek islands in the Aegean Sea have declared drought emergencies this year as climate change exacerbates summer heat and disrupts rainfall patterns. This has raised concerns over water availability for both locals and the influx of tourists.

The island of Astypalaia, heavily reliant on bottled water, has experienced its second driest season since 2020. Local authorities reported that rainfall was insufficient to fill the island's sole reservoir. Consequently, farmers have been forced to depend on wells, leading to setbacks in agriculture.

To counteract the dwindling water supply, officials fast-tracked a temporary desalination plant in May, aiming to conserve resources for the upcoming tourist season. Desalination efforts, though expensive, are part of broader initiatives to ensure water security in the region.

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