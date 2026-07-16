TDB Backs Indigenous C-phycocyanin Production with Spirulina Technology

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has extended financial support to Hyderabad-based K. N. Biosciences (India) Private Limited to commercialise an indigenous biotechnology that produces C-phycocyanin, a high-value natural blue pigment derived from Spirulina. The project is expected to strengthen India's bio-manufacturing sector while reducing dependence on imported natural colourants.

The initiative focuses on scaling up the production of C-phycocyanin for use in food products, nutraceuticals, agriculture, aquaculture, poultry feed and biostimulants. It also supports the government's vision of promoting sustainable manufacturing, expanding the bioeconomy and advancing the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

IIT Guwahati research moves from laboratory to industry

The technology behind the project was developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, using an indigenous Spirulina strain known as NCIM 5143. It has been transferred to K. N. Biosciences through a formal Transfer of Technology agreement, allowing the company to begin commercial production.

The manufacturing process combines an optimised cultivation system with an environmentally friendly extraction and purification method. Spirulina is grown under carefully controlled light and nutrient conditions to produce biomass rich in C-phycocyanin, followed by a solvent-free extraction process that delivers high-purity pigment with lower environmental impact.

The technology avoids the extensive use of chemicals that is common in conventional extraction methods while producing food-grade and analytical-grade C-phycocyanin suitable for multiple industries. The final product is a stable, water-soluble blue powder that has been benchmarked against international commercial standards.

Natural ingredient demand creates new market opportunities

Demand for natural food colours and clean-label ingredients continues to grow worldwide as manufacturers move away from synthetic additives. The indigenous technology is expected to position Indian companies to meet this demand with locally produced, sustainable alternatives while opening new opportunities in domestic and global markets.

Commercial-scale production will also help create an indigenous value chain for natural pigments and specialised biotechnology products. The project is expected to encourage import substitution, strengthen algal biotechnology, support value addition in bio-based manufacturing and improve India's competitiveness in the global natural ingredients sector.

TDB sees biotechnology as a driver of self-reliance

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said India's expanding bioeconomy offers significant opportunities to convert scientific research into globally competitive products. He noted that technologies like indigenous C-phycocyanin production demonstrate how innovation can replace imported speciality ingredients while encouraging environmentally responsible manufacturing.

K. N. Biosciences welcomed the financial assistance, stating that it will help establish commercial production facilities and accelerate the availability of high-quality Indian-made C-phycocyanin. The company believes the project will strengthen the domestic ecosystem for bio-based products while meeting rising demand from industries in India and overseas.