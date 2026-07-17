Venezuela Earthquakes Devastate Communities

In Venezuela, the recent twin earthquakes resulted in a tragic death toll of 4,930. Over 16,740 people were injured, with 17,907 rendered homeless. The shelter numbers have risen to over 21,000, highlighting the disaster's severe impact on the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 03:19 IST
Venezuela Earthquakes Devastate Communities
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The aftermath of the twin earthquakes in Venezuela is continuing to unveil a grim reality for millions. According to lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, the death toll now stands at 4,930, painting a devastating picture for the affected areas.

Injuries are profound, with 16,740 individuals confirmed as needing medical attention since the seismic event's occurrence on June 24. The ramifications on housing have been severe, with 17,907 people displaced.

As the community grapples with disruption, the number of people relying on shelters has swelled to 21,210, underscoring the scale of the crisis and the urgent need for relief efforts.

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