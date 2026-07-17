Outrage Over Racist Propaganda: Philippines vs. China's AI-Generated Video

The Philippine government has strongly condemned an AI-generated video from state-run China Daily, which depicts Filipinos as monkeys. This imagery has been labeled as "offensive, distressing, and unacceptable," drawing firm criticism and demands for its removal from Manila.

The video, released on July 10 on China Daily's Facebook account, coincides with the anniversary of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China's extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea, a ruling Beijing refuses to accept. This controversial video further strains relations already tense due to maritime disputes.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro criticized the video as contemptible propaganda, highlighting its exposure of China's moral and intellectual bankruptcy. Teodoro underscored the failure of China's leadership to defend its claims using rational discourse, choosing instead to resort to dehumanizing tactics.