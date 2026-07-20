ECOWAS Backs Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

In a significant move for regional cooperation, ECOWAS member states have thrown their support behind an ambitious project aiming to construct the Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic gas pipeline. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held in Freetown on Sunday.

The planned pipeline, which is expected to transport up to 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, will stretch through 13 West African nations. From Nigeria, the gas will make its way to Morocco, ultimately connecting with an existing pipeline designed for exporting to European markets.

A joint statement from Morocco’s hydrocarbons and mining agency ONHYM and Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC confirmed the project's strategic importance. The venture is poised to bolster regional energy security and offers potential economic dividends for participating nations along its route.