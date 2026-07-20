Ontario Wildfires Ignite International Tensions

Wildfires in Ontario have expanded significantly, reaching 735,000 hectares, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday. Despite some improvement in air quality, parts of the U.S. Midwest still suffer from unhealthy conditions due to the smoke.

At a press conference, Ford confirmed 190 active fires and mentioned ongoing evacuations in northwestern Ontario. The Premier vowed to allocate necessary resources to combat the blazes. Criticism from U.S. politicians, including President Trump, has elevated tensions, with Trump threatening tariffs over perceived inadequate wildfire management by Canada.

Amid these challenges, Ford emphasized Ontario's history of supporting the U.S. in natural disasters, citing examples of providing hydro workers and water bombers. Meanwhile, experts link the increasing frequency of such fires to climate change-induced warmer and drier conditions.