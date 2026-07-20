IMF Withdraws Statement on $443.9 Million Disbursement to Tanzania

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) withdrew a statement announcing the disbursement of $443.9 million to Tanzania, initially reported to have been dated July 10. The organization confirmed there will be no substitute release forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:57 IST
IMF Withdraws Statement on $443.9 Million Disbursement to Tanzania
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  • Country:
  • Tanzania

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retracted a previous statement claiming that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) amounting to $443.9 million had been allocated to Tanzania. The communication, originally said to be dated July 10, was officially withdrawn by the IMF.

Officials confirmed there are currently no plans for an alternative announcement regarding this disbursement or any new allocation for Tanzania.

This development comes amid global scrutiny over financial disbursements to developing nations, as the IMF aims to maintain transparency and accountability in its fiscal operations.

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